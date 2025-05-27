May 27, 2025, 5:56 PM
Foreign Ministry is pursuing case of Iranian pilgrim detained in Saudi Arabia

Iranian citizen Gholam-Reza Qassemian

Gholam-Reza Qassemian, an Iranian national, was recently detained in the Saudi city of Medina.

Tehran, IRNA – The Foreign Ministry says it is actively pursuing the case of Iranian national Gholam-Reza Qassemian, who has been detained in Saudi Arabia.

Majid Rezapanah, head of the Foreign Ministry’s Department for Consular and Judicial Affairs, told IRNA on Tuesday that the Iranian Consulate General in Jeddah began pursuing the case immediately after Qassemian was detained in the holy city of Medina.

According to Rezapanah, the consulate has formally requested Qassemian’s release through an official note submitted to Saudi authorities.

He further noted that Iran’s consul general has met with Qassemian twice since his arrest and is scheduled for another meeting soon.

Reports of the pilgrim’s detention emerged earlier on Tuesday. Qassemian was reportedly arrested after releasing a video critical of Saudi authorities.

Iranian Judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir condemned the arrest, calling it “unjustified and illegal.”

