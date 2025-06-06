Iran dismisses U.S. allegations as unfounded, devoid of credibility

New York, IRNA – Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, Sa’eed Iravani, has dismissed allegations made by his U.S. counterpart against the Islamic Republic, calling them unfounded and incredible.

Dorothy Shea, the United States’ ambassador to the U.N., speaking at the Security Council meeting on Gaza Wednesday, accused Iran of instability by supporting resistance groups including Hamas. In that meeting, Washington vetoed a draft resolution calling for a permanent and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza.

Iran’s representative dismissed the allegations in a letter to U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Security Council President Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, saying that it is regrettable that the U.S. has once again chosen to obstruct the Security Council from fulfilling its mandate and to divert attention through politically motivated accusations against others.

The following is the full text of the letter:

I categorically reject the unsubstantiated references and unequivocally condemn the unfounded allegations made against the Islamic Republic of Iran by the representative of the United States in her statement before the vote on the draft resolution concerning a ceasefire in Gaza delivered during the Security Council’s 9929th meeting under the agenda item “The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian Question.” These allegations are entirely unfounded, devoid of credibility, or legal foundation.

At a time when the Security Council must act with unity and urgency to end the unparalleled suffering of the Palestinian people, enduring relentless bombardment, forced displacement, famine, and the systematic destruction of civilian infrastructure, it is regrettable and shameful that the United States has once again chosen to obstruct the Council from fulfilling its mandate and to divert attention through politically motivated accusations against others. This calculated deflection serves a single, cynical purpose: to shield the occupying and illegitimate Israeli regime from accountability for its ongoing and egregious violations of international law.

Even more egregiously, the United States’ veto of the draft resolution, proposed by the Council’s elected members and intended to establish an immediate, permanent, and unconditional ceasefire, as well as to ensure unimpeded humanitarian access, represents a blatant dereliction and abuse of the responsibilities entrusted to the Security Council under the UN Charter. This is not an isolated incident, but rather a continuation of a deeply troubling pattern we have witnessed throughout the past 19 months of Israel’s genocidal war against the people of Gaza. By once again shielding the occupying regime from accountability, the United States has actively enabled the continuation of a catastrophic military campaign that has already killed tens of thousands of civilians, most of them women and children, and driven Gaza to the edge of absolute collapse.

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s principled position and support for the Palestinian people and their legitimate struggle and resistance against occupation are fully grounded in the United Nations Charter, international law, and relevant UN resolutions, in particular numerous Security Council resolutions. Blaming others for the consequences of Israel’s unlawful and brutal campaign is nothing but a willful distortion designed to absolve the Israeli regime of its crimes.

As many Council members rightly stated in their position during the meeting, failure to act decisively in the face of war crimes and the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, not only erodes the Council’s credibility but also paves the way for further atrocities against Palestinian people. The Security Council must uphold its Charter-based responsibilities and take immediate action to end the Israeli regime’s brutal aggression, lift the siege in Gaza, establish an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire, provide humanitarian access in large scale and put an end to the immense suffering of the Palestinian people. Selective approaches, double standards, and political expediency must have no place in the face of mass atrocities.

I should be grateful if you would circulate the present letter as a document of the Security Council.

