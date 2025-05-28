Israeli strikes a desperate attempt to restore its lost deterrence: Ansarullah

Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement Abdulmalik al-Houthi says the Israeli regime’s continued attacks on the Arab country are a desperate attempt to restore its lost deterrence.

Al-Houthi made the comments on Wednesday after Israel struck Sana’a International Airport earlier in the day, destroying the last commercial plane operating in the Yemeni capital.

“The Zionist regime is in a weak position and is trying to revive its deterrence through launching attacks on Yemen’s civilian infrastructure,” the Ansarullah leader said, according to Yemen’s Al Masirah news network.

He said Israel has been weakened after the United States halted its airstrikes on Yemen earlier this month following Washington’s failure to achieve its goals.

He also said that Israel’s continuous strikes on Yemen’s civilian areas are aimed at pressuring the nation to stop supporting Palestinians in war-ravaged Gaza. Al-Houthi, however, stressed that the Yemeni people will remain steadfast in their support for Palestine.

Since the start of the Gaza war in early October 2023, Yemen has carried out hundreds of military operations against both Israel-linked vessels in the Red Sea as well as targets inside Israeli-occupied territories.

Yemen says its operations seek to pressure Israel to stop its war and lift the ongoing siege on Gaza. The latest retaliatory Yemeni attack took place on Tuesday, when two missiles were fired at Ben Gurion Airport and a site near Tel Aviv.

The U.S. also conducted a months-long air campaign against Yemen to force it to stop its pro-Gaza operations, but halted the campaign earlier this month amid Yemeni resilience.

