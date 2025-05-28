Leader says opportunities are enormous to serve people

Tehran, IRNA – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says Iran has numerous opportunities and resources that can be used to serve the public, including its young and educated workforce capable of driving tangible progress.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks on Wednesday in a meeting with Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and governors from across Iran.

The Leader said that the country is free from serious challenges like war and major security issues. He stressed that these favorable conditions, if properly utilized, can enable officials to provide effective services to the people.

The Leader highlighted Iran’s vast potential in its young, educated, and capable workforce, adding that whenever organizations have identified and harnessed this resource, significant progress has followed.

Ayatollah Khamenei also said that governors are in charge of all affairs in their respective provinces, and must be delegated the required authority so that they can make decisions and implement them.

He urged governors to refrain from activities that contradict national interests and advised them, along with other managers, to prioritize fighting corruption and implementing measures to boost production.

The Leader also advised managers to engage with people to find out about their concerns.

