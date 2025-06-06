Qalibaf: BRICS members have high motivation to develop economic cooperation

Tehran, IRNA – Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf referred to the identical positions of the BRICS member parliament speakers during the session of the summit regarding the unilateral policies of the United States, and said that the BRICS member countries have a great motivation to develop economic cooperation among themselves.

Qalibaf made the remarks at Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport upon his return from a tour of Latin America (Venezuela, Cuba, and Brazil) on Friday.

Stating that the BRICS group includes 49 percent of the world population, he said: "24 percent of world trade is conducted between BRICS member countries and 39 percent of the world economy is in BRICS. Furthermore, the member countries of this group are active in various fields, including economic, political, social, scientific, research, cultural, sports, etc. Therefore, this trip was a valuable opportunity for us."

Qalibaf pointed out that all the speakers of the parliaments of the BRICS member countries had the same positions on the unilateralist policy of the United States and a great motivation for economic cooperation.

