Iran condemns Israeli regime’s airstrikes on Lebanon

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has condemned the latest Israeli airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, describing them as blatant aggression against Lebanon’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Baqaei said on Friday that Israel’s repeated acts of aggression against Lebanon are taking place in the wake of inaction of the United Nations Security Council (U.N.S.C.), according to a post on the official Telegram account of the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

He said that the guarantors of the ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, namely the United States and France, are directly responsible to guarantee the truce.

Without the green light, and the open and covert support from the U.S., the Israeli regime is undoubtedly unable to continue to break law and violate the U.N. Charter and international law in such a blatant way, the spokesperson stressed.

Baqaei also called on the U.N.S.C. to fulfill its responsibilities and oppose the Israeli violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon.

He said that the ongoing actions of the Israeli regime in the region, including its aggression against Lebanon, underscores the urgent need for Islamic countries to strengthen their defense capabilities and uphold dignified resistance to preserve their independence and sovereignty.

Israel launched multiple airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs on Thursday night on the eve of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday. The attack on Thursday was the fourth time Israel bombed Lebanon’s capital since a ceasefire took effect in late November last year, according to Al Jazeera.

Later Thursday night, Israeli strikes also targeted the southern village of Ain Qana, Lebanese media reported. That was the latest Israeli violation of the ceasefire with Lebanon in areas outside Beirut.

The ceasefire halted fighting between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement, which intensified in September last year and left more than 4,000 people dead and nearly 17,000 more injured in Lebanon.

