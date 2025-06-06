Iran condemns Israeli attacks on Syria defense systems and infrastructure

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei condemned the Israeli regime’s recent attacks on Syrian defense centers and infrastructures.

He said that the Israeli regime’s attacks on Syria are an example of aggression against territorial integrity.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson termed these attacks as gross violation of the principles of the United Nations Charter and the fundamental norms of international law.

Baqaei pointed out that these attacks are carried out with the aim of destroying and weakening Syria, and is a sign of the dangerous and law-breaking nature of this criminal regime.

He stressed the need for the international community to take action to end the occupation of important parts of Syria by the Israeli regime.

Baqaei said that the responsibility for escalating insecurity in the region and violating international peace and security, due to the regime's aggression against regional countries, is borne by its Western supporters and arms suppliers, especially the United States.

