Iran and UAE call for Muslim unity

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian and President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have congratulated the Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) to each other in a telephone conversation on Friday.

President Pezeshkian expressed his hope that the blessings of Eid al-Adha will pave way for the spread of peace and ward off war from the region.

Pezeshkian also described Eid al-Adha as a clear manifestation of the solidarity, unity, and amity of Muslims throughout the world.

He also wished the spread of lasting peace and security throughout the Islamic world.

Pointing to the need to strengthen unity and convergence among Islamic countries, Pezeshkian prayed to God Almighty for happiness, health, and increasing success for the Muslim people of the United Arab Emirates and the entire Islamic nation.

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his part, congratulated the arrival of Eid al-Adha to the government and noble nation of Iran and wished success for the two nations on this auspicious occasion.

2050