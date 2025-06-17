Jun 17, 2025, 2:27 PM
Journalist ID: 5331
News ID: 85865425
T T
3 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Iran welcomes Persian Gulf Cooperation Council condemnation of Israeli aggression

Jun 17, 2025, 2:27 PM
News ID: 85865425
Iran welcomes Persian Gulf Cooperation Council condemnation of Israeli aggression
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei

The Islamic Republic expressed gratitude for the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council’s statement condemning the Israeli regime’s aggression against Iran.

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has reacted to a statement issued by the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council condemning the Israeli regimes act of aggression against Irans territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The spokesperson also described the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council’s extraordinary meeting and condemnation of the Israeli regime’s attack on Iran as a symbol of common understanding among regional states regarding the need for immediate action to end the imposed war on the country.

Holding an extraordinary meeting of the foreign ministers of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council reflects the shared understanding of the regional countries regarding the unprecedented threat posed by Israel’s violation of the law and the urgent need for immediate action at both the regional and global levels to halt the ongoing war against Iran.

4208**9417

3 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .