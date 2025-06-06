Iran warns E3 of firm response if its rights are violated

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has warned France, Britain, and Germany against putting false accusations against Iran over its nuclear program, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic will respond firmly to any infringement on its rights.

Araqchi made the remarks on his X account Friday, as the three European countries, known as E3, are reportedly preparing to push the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (I.A.E.A.) Board of Governors to declare Iran in breach of its non-proliferation obligations when the board holds its quarterly meeting next week.

The foreign minister said in his post that Iran is once again accused of “non-compliance” after years of cooperation with the IAEA, which resulted in a resolution shutting down malign claims of a “possible military dimension” (PMD) to the Islamic Republic's peaceful nuclear program.

“Instead of engaging in good faith, the E3 is opting for malign action against Iran at the IAEA Board of Governors. When the E3 engaged in the same foul conduct back in 2005, the outcome in many ways was the true birth of uranium enrichment in Iran. Has the E3 truly learned nothing in the past two decades?” he further said.

Araqchi wrote that falsely accusing Iran of violating safeguards, based on “shoddy and politicized reporting”, is clearly designed to produce a crisis.

“Mark my words as Europe ponders another major strategic mistake: Iran will react strongly against any violation of its rights. Blame lies solely and fully with irresponsible actors who stop at nothing to gain relevance,” the top diplomat said in a warning to the E3.

4208**4194