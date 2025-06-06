Iran and Armenia call for expansion of bilateral ties

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in a telephone conversation have called for the deepening of bilateral relations between Tehran and Yerevan.

In the telephone call on Friday, Prime Minister Pashinyan congratulated President Pezeshkian on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, also known as the feast of sacrifice.

The two sides discussed issues related to the Armenia-Iran bilateral agenda, as well as matters concerning regional security.

The Armenian premier referred to the very good level of relations between his country and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and stressed that Yerevan officials are looking forward to the visit of Pezeshkian to Yerevan to meet closely and discuss and consult on the realization of common goals and securing the interests of the two nations.

President Pezeshkian, for his part, appreciated the sincere congratulations of the prime minister of Armenia.

Referring to the historical, cultural and friendly ties between the two nations, the President emphasized the importance of deep-rooted and stable bilateral relations.

Pezeshkian pointed to the special position of the Republic of Armenia in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and said: “No doubt that the relations between the two countries will remain strong and will be strengthened as time passes. We are eager to travel to Armenia and the necessary plannplanning for this trip will be put on the agenda.”

