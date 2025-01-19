Jan 19, 2025, 9:28 PM
Ayatollah Khamenei leads prayers for two slain senior judges

Ayatollah Khamenei leads prayers for slain judges Razini and Moqiseh in Tehran on Jan. 19

Tehran, IRNA – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has led prayers in Tehran for two Iranian Supreme Court justices who were assassinated on Saturday.

Ayatollah Khamenei led the prayers performed over the bodies of Hojjatoleslam Ali Razini and Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Moqiseh at Imam Khomeini Religious Center on Sunday evening.

The Leader also extended his condolences over the deaths of the two senior judges on Saturday evening hours after they were shot dead in central Tehran.

An assailant infiltrated the tribunal building, opening fire at the pair. The attacker later killed himself.

