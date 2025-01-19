IRGC Navy unveils strategic underground base

Tehran, IRNA – The Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, has unveiled a strategic underground base belonging to the IRGC Navy.

During the unveiling ceremony on Saturday, Major General Salami said the IRGC's new Navy complex is one of the numerous bases housing combat, missile-launching, and minelayer vessels.

Highlighting the magnificence of the new IRGC Navy complex, he mentioned that the new underground city represents only a small fraction of the IRGC Navy's defensive capabilities.

Regarding the growing preparedness of the IRGC's combat and defense capabilities, the commander emphasized that the IRGC Navy's combat vessels possess excellent ocean navigation capabilities and are ready to safeguard Iran's crucial interests.

Major General Salami reiterated that the IRGC Navy has significantly improved the range, speed, precision, and destructive power of its vessels and naval missiles.

He emphasized, “Today, the IRGC Navy is capable of establishing multiple layers of defense,” noting that they will continue to enhance the IRGC's advanced equipment and systems in the future.

