Iran, Pakistan determined to uproot terrorism: Top general

Tehran, IRNA – In a meeting with Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Asim Munir on Tuesday, Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri has said that military forces of both Iran and Pakistan are determined to eradicate terrorism along their shared border.

Baqeri said that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, views Pakistan as a strategic neighbor, adding that the level of coordination between Tehran and Islamabad regarding border control is effective and should be strengthened.

The Iranian general congratulated the Pakistani commander on his promotion to the rank of field marshal, expressing the expectation that the military forces of both nations will maintain defensive cooperation at all levels.

In response, Munir highlighted the necessity of enhancing collaboration between military forces of Iran and Pakistan.

The commander said that Iranian military forces possess valuable experience in various areas and expressed Pakistan’s interest in expanding security and defense cooperation with Iran, particularly in the fight against terrorism.

