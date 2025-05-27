Pezeshkian says debates can effectively resolve disagreements

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has termed debates an effective tool for resolving disagreements.

In a message to the National Iranian Student Debate Championships on Tuesday, Pezeshkian said promoting a culture of dialogue in society helps raise public awareness, enhance citizen participation, and strengthen national integration.

He stressed that promoting this culture is more necessary than ever, as it can serve as an effective means of resolving disagreements and fostering empathy and synergy within society.

In today’s world, due to the complexity of issues and the diversity of perspectives, Iran needs interaction, exchange of ideas, and the use of collective wisdom to solve challenges more than ever, the message reads.

The National Student Debate Competition is not only an opportunity to assess students’ academic and reasoning abilities but also a valuable chance to cultivate the etiquette of dialogue, respect for opposing views, increased tolerance, a spirit of openness to criticism, and understanding and harmony with others, it added.

Undoubtedly, promoting the culture of debate in society will significantly contribute to raising public awareness, increasing public participation in decision-making, and strengthening national integration, it noted.

9376**9417