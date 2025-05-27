Sultan of Oman officially welcomes President Pezeshkian in Muscat

Tehran, IRNA – Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman officially received President Masoud Pezeshkian at Al Alam Palace on Tuesday, shortly after he arrived in Muscat for a two-day official visit.

The welcoming ceremony featured the playing of both nations’ national anthems, a formal review of the honor guard, and the introduction of high-ranking officials from both sides.

As a gesture of goodwill, 21 cannon shots were fired in honor of the Iranian president and his accompanying delegation.

Upon his arrival at Muscat International Airport, the president was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister Shahab bin Tariq Al Said and Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

Pezeshkian is scheduled to hold a private meeting with Sultan Haitham at the Al Alam Palace. The discussions will be followed by a high-level joint meeting between delegations from both countries, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and regional cooperation.

Accompanying the president are several senior Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, Defense Minister Brigadier-General Aziz Nasirzadeh, Minister of Cooperatives, Labour, and Social Welfare Ahmad Meydari, Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Mohammad Atabak, and Minister of Justice Amin-Hossein Rahimi.

During the visit, Iran and Oman are expected to sign several cooperation agreements and discuss key matters related to infrastructure, maritime affairs, and trade.

Iranian and Omani officials will also discuss regional stability and work towards strengthening peace and confronting Israeli aggression in Gaza.

Pezeshkian has urged neighboring countries to unite against the Israeli regime’s criminal behavior.

The visit follows Sultan Haitham’s state trip to Tehran two years ago, which itself was preceded by the late President Ebrahim Raisi’s official visit to Muscat.

Oman has mediated five rounds of negotiations between Iran and the United States as part of a renewed diplomatic effort that began in April, aiming to find a replacement for the 2015 nuclear agreement, which U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned during his first term in office.

