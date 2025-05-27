President Pezeshkian hails growing Iran-Oman relations ahead of visit to Muscat

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian, ahead of his official visit to Oman, has emphasized the need for expanding Iran’s bilateral cooperation with the Persian Gulf state.

Before leaving for the Omani capital, Muscat, on Tuesday, Pezeshkian said that the purpose of his trip was part of Iran’s policies to establish better and broader relations with its neighbors.

He hailed the growing relations of the Islamic Republic in political, economic, cultural, and scientific fields with regional countries. “We have a trade volume of nearly 2.3 billion dollars with Oman, which is increasing day by day,” he said.

Pezeshkian’s two-day visit, at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, will see the inking of several cooperation documents and discussions related to roads, shipping, and trade relations.

Iranian and Omani officials will also discuss ways to strengthening peace and tranquility in the region and confronting the crimes that are taking place in Gaza. Pezeshkian has already called on regional countries to join hands against the Israeli regime’s criminal behavior.

This trip is in response to Sultan Haitham’s state visit to Tehran two years ago that followed the visit of late President Ebrahim Raisi to Muscat.

