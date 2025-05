Tehran, IRNA – Saudi police have arrested Gholam-Reza Qassemian, an Iranian pilgrim, in Medina, western Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Iranian Judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir described the arrest as “unjustified and illegal.”

He urged relevant authorities, including the Foreign Ministry, to pursue the matter.

No details were immediately available about the arrest.

