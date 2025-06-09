Tehran hosts Iran-Italy political consultations

Tehran, IRNA – Senior officials from Iran and Italy have held the latest round of political consultations covering a host of issues including relations between the two countries.

The consultations, held in Tehran on Sunday, were the fifth round of such talks between Iran and Italy.

The Sunday talks were held by Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi and his Italian counterpart Riccardo Guariglia.

During the meeting, a broad range of topics was discussed, including Tehran-Rome relations in politics, economy, culture, and consular affairs.

Regional developments and international issues including the ongoing indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States were also discussed, with both sides outlining their stances.

The officials agreed to follow up on several key topics and chose Rome to host the next round of the political consultations.

Top Diplomat Abbas Araqchi (R) meets Italy's Deputy Foreign Minister Riccardo Guariglia, Tehran, June 8, 2025.

As part of his visit to Iran, Guariglia also met with Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

The top diplomat, during the meeting, emphasized Iran’s long-standing friendly relations with Italy across political, economic, and cultural sectors.

He reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to expanding ties with European countries, particularly Italy, on the basis of mutual respect and common interests.

The Iranian foreign minister also highlighted the importance of regular political consultations between Tehran and Rome, terming them as effective for deepening mutual understanding and for efforts contributing to regional and global stability.

Guariglia reiterated Italy’s interest in cementing relations with Iran in line with mutual benefits and shared objectives.

7129**4194