Russia warns against anti-Iran resolution at IAEA board meeting

Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna has warned the Western powers about the consequences of pushing an anti-Iran resolution during the upcoming Board of Governors meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“The June session of the I.A.E.A. Board of Governors will start tomorrow. We can expect a tense discussion on the nuclear program of Iran,” Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on X on Sunday.

“The U.S. and E3 plan to table a draft resolution in this regard,” the Russian envoy disclosed, but said, “For sure, it will not bring positive results.”

The warning followed Western media reports that three European countries –France, Britain, and Germany, along with the United States – have drafted a resolution against Iran for the upcoming meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors.

The draft reportedly seeks to accuse Iran of “non-compliance” with safeguard obligations for the first time in almost 20 years.

Western countries are attempting to revive issues that were declared closed within the framework of a deal they signed with Iran in 2015, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Tehran has already warned that any such move will be met with a serious and decisive response, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi calling on the European signatories to the JCPOA “not to make a strategic mistake” as “Iran will respond decisively to any violation of its rights.”

“After years of good cooperation with the IAEA— resulting in a resolution which shut down malign claims of a possible military dimension (PMD) of Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, my country is once again being accused of non-compliance,” wrote Araqchi on his X account on Friday.

