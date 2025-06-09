Jun 9, 2025, 10:14 AM
Countermeasures prepared in case I.A.E.A. adopts anti-Iran resolution: A.E.O.I. spokesperson

The spokesperson for the A.E.O.I., Behrouz Kamalvandi

Kamalvandi blasted repeated resolutions and growing pressure against Iran as politically motivated.

Tehran, IRNA – The spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (A.E.O.I.) has warned that Tehran prepared a list of potential responses in case the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.)’s Board of Governors issues a resolution against the country.

Speaking on the Special News Talk program on Sunday evening, Behrouz Kamalvandi said repeated resolutions and growing pressure against Iran are politically motivated.

“Unfortunately, the composition of the U.N. Security Council does not allow much hope that legal questions will be asked, such as exactly which commitment Iran has violated,” he said. “Whenever we suspended our obligations, it was in response to their non-compliance. If they return to their commitments, we will do the same.”

Kamalvandi explained that the mere passage of a resolution does not legally trigger the snapback mechanism for sanctions. “But unfortunately, the process at the Security Council is not legal, it’s political,” he said.

He said Iran had already responded to past resolutions by significantly escalating its nuclear activity.

“We increased 60% enrichment output sevenfold, activated 20 cascades, and installed advanced generation-13 machines,” Kamalvandi said. “This time too, we’ve prepared a list. Some steps will be technical, others will affect the nature of our cooperation with the agency.”

