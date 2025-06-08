Gaza-bound aid flotilla nears coast despite Israeli warnings

An activist aid ship carrying 12 international activists is nearing the coast of Gaza after entering Egyptian waters on Sunday, despite warnings from Israel to halt its journey.

The vessel, named Madleen, passed through Alexandria in northern Egypt and is expected to reach Mansoura city in hours, en route to the besieged Palestinian enclave, according to the International Committee for Breaking the Siege on Gaza, one of the flotilla’s organizing groups.

“The coming hours will be most critical,” the committee said in a statement, highlighting concerns over possible Israeli intervention in international waters.

Shortly after, the committee accused Israel of attempting to disrupt the vessel’s tracking systems. “It seems Israel is jamming our colleagues’ location and signal on the Madleen (vessel),” it said. “This is serious... We’ll keep you posted.”

The committee also published a live tracking link for the Madleen, urging supporters to share it widely online. It added that “Israel is preparing to commit a war crime in the middle of international waters.”

On board the yacht, activist Yasemin Acar confirmed communication difficulties, stating that “the communication blackout has officially begun.”

“If you don’t hear from us in the coming hours, it means we have been cut off from the world... Remember, we are doing this for Gaza,” she said.

Earlier today, Israel’s minister in charge of military affairs, Israel Katz, instructed the military to stop the vessel, which is carrying a small quantity of humanitarian supplies, including rice and baby formula, in a symbolic move to break the siege.

Madleen departed from Sicily on June 6 and has since made its way along the eastern Mediterranean coast, heading slowly toward Gaza, which has been under full Israeli blockade for months.

The FFC says the mission is symbolic but vital in drawing attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

