Over 800 individuals urge British premier to impose sanctions against Israel

More than 800 lawyers, academics and retired senior judges have called on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to impose sanctions on Israeli over crimes against Palestinians.

In a letter to Starmer, the signatories welcomed his recent warning – made alongside French and Canadian leaders – about potential “concrete actions” against Israel, stressing the need for immediate measures to halt the destruction of Palestinians in Gaza, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

The signatories, including former Supreme Court Justices Lord Sumption and Lord Wilson, argued that war crimes, crimes against humanity, and violations of international humanitarian law being committed in Palestine.

The group is urging the British government to impose sanctions on the Israeli officials and consider suspending Israel's membership from the U.N., to fulfill its international legal obligations.

The letter reads, “There is mounting evidence of genocide, which is either being perpetrated, or at a minimum at serious risk of occurring, the letter states,” highlighting recent comments by the Israeli Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, who said Israel’s military would “wipe out” what remains of Palestinian Gaza.

The death toll in Gaza has exceeded54,000 as the Israeli aggression against Palestinians continues unabated.

