Britain halts trade talks with Israel amid escalating Gaza offensive

Britain on Tuesday put a halt to free trade negotiations with Israel after Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed shock over the escalating military assault and humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

London also called in its ambassador from Tel Aviv and imposed additional sanctions on West Bank settlers.

The Israeli military launched a new offensive last week, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declaring that Israel intended to take full control of Gaza.

Since March, Israel has blocked the entry of medical supplies, food, and fuel into Gaza, prompting warnings from international experts about the looming threat of famine.

British Foreign Minister David Lammy said that the military offensive was not a solution for securing the release of Israeli prisoners, urging Tel Aviv to lift the blockade on aid, and criticized “extremism” in the Israeli cabinet.

“We cannot stand by in the face of this new deterioration. It is incompatible with the principles that underpin our bilateral relationship,” Lammy told members of Parliament.

“Frankly, it’s an affront to the values of the British people. Therefore, today, I’m announcing that we have suspended negotiations with this Israeli government on a new free trade agreement.”

In a joint statement with France and Canada on Monday, Britain condemned Israel’s expanding military attacks in Gaza and called for the immediate lifting of restrictions on humanitarian aid.

The three countries also warned that they would take “further concrete actions” if Israel’s new offensive continues.

The British government has faced growing public pressure over its support for Israel. Protesters have held near-weekly rallies, denouncing the government’s complicity in the Gaza genocide and demanding an end to Britain’s arms sales to Israel.

