Yemen launches missile attack on Tel Aviv in support of Gaza

The Yemeni Armed Forces have carried out two missile attacks on Ben Gurion Airport and another vital target in Tel Aviv, spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said.

In a statement on Tuesday, Saree said the missile strikes were in response to the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Monday by Israeli settlers.

“The genocide against our brothers in the Gaza Strip, along with the siege and starvation, is a crime unprecedented in human history. This necessitates that all free people from our nation and the world take action to uphold justice, defend humanity, and fulfill their duty towards the oppressed Palestinian people,” the statement said.

Saree announced that the first operation involved a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile, targeting Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied city of Jaffa (Tel Aviv). The second operation used a Zulfiqar ballistic missile, striking a key target in the eastern occupied territories.

He said that both operations were successful and caused millions of Israeli settlers to rush to shelters.

Aid traffic at Ben Gurion Airport was also halted after the missile strike, he added.

