Export of farmed caviar from Iran sees 112% growth in 9 months: Official

Tehran, IRNA – A senior official at the Iran Fisheries Organization (IFO) has reported a 112% increase in exports of farmed caviar from the country in the first nine months of the Iranian calendar year starting on March 19, 2024, compared with that of in the last year.

Nasser Karami-Rad, the head of the renovation office at IFO, made the remarks on Sunday.

The increase came after the exports of over 5.3 metric tons of the farmed caviar worth 3.2 million dollars, he said.

The official added that during the mentioned period, Iran’s farmed caviar was exported to 28 countries worldwide through the country’s Customs Administration.

He further referred to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Belgium as the three countries that imported Iran’s caviar the most.

The official highlighted the high quality of the country’s farmed caviar, describing it as a reason for the export rise.

Gilan and Mazandaran in northern Iran and Fars in the south of the country are respectively three Iranian provinces that are pioneers in producing farmed caviar, he noted.

