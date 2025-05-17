Foreign minister meets Tajik counterpart, Armenia’s top security official in Tehran

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has hosted his Tajik counterpart and the secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia, who are in the Iranian capital to attend the Tehran Dialogue Forum.

Araqchi met and held talks with Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin at the ministry’s building on Saturday.

The two top diplomats discussed matters of mutual interest, including bilateral and regional collaborations as well as international developments.

Later, Araqchi received Armen Grigoryan, the Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia, with both assessing bilateral ties, regional and international developments.

Recalling his last month’s visit to Yerevan and his meeting with high-ranking Armenian officials, Araqchi described the relations between the two countries as positive and expressed Iran’s readiness to expand friendly relations based on mutual interests.

He also briefed the visiting Armenian official about the indirect negotiations with the U.S. and stressed Iran’s principled positions in protecting its rights concerning peaceful nuclear energy.

The foreign minister called for the speedy implementation of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, saying Iran believes it would help with regional stability and security.

In March, Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on the text of a peace agreement to end nearly four decades of conflict, with Yerevan agreeing to surrender its claim to the long-disputed region of Karabakh.

Grigoryan, for his part, appreciated Iran for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia as well as the peace process between Yerevan and Baku.

He also thanked the Islamic Republic for inviting him to attend the Tehran Dialogue Forum, saying that such discussions will bring the views of participating countries closer together in order to strengthen peace and stability in the region and the world.

The event, hosted by the Institute for Political and International Studies, brings together senior figures, including ministers, deputy ministers, and other decision-makers from about 200 countries.

