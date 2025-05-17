7 European states call for immediate end to Gaza siege

In a statement issued on Friday, leaders from Iceland, Luxembourg, Spain, Slovenia, Malta, Spain, and Norway urged the Israeli regime to lift the siege on Gaza, cease military operations, allow the delivery of international humanitarian aid into the strip, and return to indirect negotiations with Hamas regarding a ceasefire.

These leaders warned that if Israel ignores such measures, thousands of Palestinians could lose their lives from hunger in the coming days and weeks.

They emphasized, “We will not be silent in front of the man-made humanitarian catastrophe that is taking place before our eyes in Gaza.”

According to the statement, more than 50,000 men, women, and children have lost their lives. The United Nations and humanitarian organizations, including United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), must be supported and provided with safe access to the region.

The European leaders backed the immediate resumption of ceasefire talks, saying that this path could serve as a foundation for establishing sustainable, fair, and all-inclusive peace.

They also supported the Palestinian people’s right to determine their own fate, expressing their commitment to finding a peaceful and sustainable solution within the framework of the U.N. and in cooperation with Arab and Islamic countries.

These countries also condemned the escalation of tension in the West Bank and the expansion of illegal settlements, warning that forced displacement of the Palestinian people is unacceptable and violates international law.

The Israeli regime’s aggression against Gaza began on October 7, 2023, resulting in over 53,000 deaths and nearly 120,000 injuries. Since March 2, 2025, the regime has enforced a full blockade on Gaza for the past 74 days.

