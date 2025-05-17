At Arab League summit, U.N. chief decries forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has strongly condemned Israel’s policy of forcibly displacing Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, saying that “nothing justifies the collective punishment of the Palestinian people.”

Speaking at the Arab League Summit in Baghdad on Saturday, Guterres called for an immediate and permanent end to the war in Gaza and the release of prisoners. “We reject the forced displacement of the people in this region. We are deeply concerned about the potential expansion of Israel’s military operations,” he warned.

Guterres also addressed broader regional issues, stressing the importance of Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity. He further underscored the need to respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and urged urgent action to prevent famine and mass displacement in Sudan.

The summit opened with a speech by Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani, as Bahrain held the presidency of the 33rd Arab League Summit. Al-Zayani reaffirmed Bahrain’s commitment to reconstructing Gaza and supporting ceasefire agreements.

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid condemned “the ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza,” and voiced Iraq’s stance against the displacement of Palestinians.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani also addressed the summit. He proposed the creation of an Arab fund to support recovery and reconstruction efforts. “Iraq is contributing $20 million for the reconstruction of Gaza and another $20 million for Lebanon,” he announced.

Al-Sudani condemned the ongoing “genocide” in Gaza and called for an end to massacres in Gaza and attacks on the West Bank.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urged the summit to adopt an Arab plan to end the war, pointing out that more than 53,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi called on U.S. President Donald Trump to put pressure on Israel to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, warning that regional stability remains unattainable without a comprehensive peace and the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez echoed these concerns. “Palestine is bleeding before our eyes. The international community cannot ignore or turn a blind eye to what is happening in Gaza.”

He said Israeli forces were violating “the basic principles of humanity, international law, and international humanitarian law.” Sánchez called for an immediate and unconditional end to the humanitarian crisis.

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud also attended the summit. Jordanian Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan represented King Abdullah, while Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam attended on behalf of President Joseph Aoun.

