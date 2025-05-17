China respects Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy use

China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian says Beijing values Tehran’s commitment of not developing nuclear weapons, respects its right to peaceful nuclear energy use, and opposes unilateral sanctions.

Lin made the remarks in a press conference on Friday, noting that China seeks a political and diplomatic resolution to the Iranian nuclear issue, he said.

“We attach importance to Iran’s commitment of not developing nuclear weapons, respect Iran’s right to peaceful use of nuclear power, and oppose any illicit unilateral sanctions,” he said.

China will continue to engage with all parties, constructively contribute to a solution addressing legitimate concerns, uphold nuclear non-proliferation, and foster peace and stability in the region, the Chinese official said.

