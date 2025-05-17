Iran condemns Israel’s attacks on Yemeni ports as ‘war crime’

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has strongly condemned the Israeli airstrikes on vital Yemeni ports, describing the aggression as a clear manifestation of the regime’s warmongering and criminal nature.

In a statement released on Saturday, Baqaei denounced the Israeli strikes on Yemen as part of the endless chain of crimes against Muslim nations in the region.

He emphasized that the assaults on Yemen’s economic infrastructure and public facilities, including the ports of Al Hudaydah, Ras Isa, and Salif, constitute not only a blatant violation of international law and the United Nations Charter but also a clear example of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

These attacks come at a time when the Yemeni people are already suffering under a blockade and severe humanitarian hardship, he said, adding that targeting their critical infrastructure is an attempt to deprive them of access to basic necessities of life.

He further said the United States, Britain, and a number of other Western governments were complicit in the Israeli atrocities in Gaza and its acts of aggression against regional Muslim nations, including Yemen.

“Undoubtedly, the unconditional support of the U.S., Britain, and some other Western countries for the Israeli regime has emboldened it to continue its lawlessness, aggression, and the massacre of defenseless Palestinian women and children, and now the oppressed people of Yemen. These administrations are direct accomplices in these crimes and must be held accountable before the world’s public opinion,” Baqaei added.

He further decried the U.N. Security Council’s inaction and muted response to the Israeli strikes, saying such silence attests to the decline of the council’s legal and moral authority.

“The Islamic world must rise against the Zionist regime’s expansionism and warmongering by realizing its moral and legal responsibility and stand against the rogue regime through unity and solidarity, because the continuation of these conditions will not only make the entire region more insecure, but also seriously jeopardize world peace,” he said.

