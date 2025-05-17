Araqchi: Iranians will not accept being deprived of peaceful nuclear industry

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says the Iranian people will not tolerate the loss of their right to a peaceful nuclear program.

Araqchi made the remarks during a meeting with the members of the Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs in Tehran on Friday.

Iran insists on its right to a peaceful nuclear program under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (N.P.T.) while adhering to the prohibition of nuclear weapons, he said.

He affirmed Iran’s good faith in indirect negotiations with the U.S., stressing Iran's N.P.T. membership and advocacy for a nuclear-free West Asia.

While open to confidence-building measures demonstrating the peaceful nature of its nuclear program, Iran will not compromise its right to uranium enrichment, said Araqchi.

He highlighted the considerable financial and human cost of Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, acknowledged sacrifices made by Iranian scientists, and reaffirmed its commitment to advancing nuclear knowledge through constructive engagement with international bodies.

Araqchi also criticized the inconsistency of U.S. officials’ statements on Iran-U.S. talks, referring to the ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Washington about the lifting of sanctions and the peaceful nuclear program of the Islamic Republic.

Despite external pressures, Iran remains focused on defending its principled positions within international frameworks, he added.

The Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs seek to leverage scientific expertise and rational analysis to address the immense risks posed by nuclear arms and other weapons of mass destruction (WMDs).

