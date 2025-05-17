Thousands rally in London to condemn Britain’s support for Israel

London, IRNA – Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of London on Saturday to mark the 77th anniversary of Nakba Day, protesting against Israel’s continued occupation and aggression in Gaza and the West Bank.

Nakba, meaning “catastrophe” in Arabic, refers to the forced displacement of approximately 750,000 Palestinians following the illegal creation of Israel on May 15, 1948. Protesters accused the British government of being “a partner in genocide in Gaza” due to its support for Israel and arms sales to the regime.

The protest, organized by the Palestinian Forum in Britain, was supported by groups including the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign, Friends of Al-Aqsa, the British Muslim Association, and several civil society organizations.

Demonstrators first gathered in Victoria Square, chanting slogans before marching towards Whitehall Street, home to the Prime Minister’s Office and key government ministries.

The rally comes amid growing international pressure for a ceasefire in Gaza and increased humanitarian aid for Palestinians. Protesters called for an end to British arms sales to Israel and demanded stronger diplomatic action to halt the genocide.

The protest follows weeks of global demonstrations in solidarity with Palestinians, as humanitarian agencies warn of worsening conditions in Gaza. Organizers vowed to continue their efforts to pressure the British government into taking a stronger stance against Israel’s assaults on Gaza.

The protesters, carrying Palestinian flags, held placards with slogans such as “Stop the war in Gaza,” “No to the occupation,” “No to the siege,” and “Stop the genocide.”

Others waved signs that called for an immediate end to the Israeli regime’s attacks on Gaza and preventing the recurrence of “another Nakba.”

