Kermanshah province to cooperate with ECO on tourism investment

Asghar Rashnow said on Saturday that on December 11-12, Conference on Tourism Investment Opportunities was held in Kish Island, and Kermanshah province, along with six other provinces, ambassadors and representatives of ECO and free trade zones took part in that conference.

He said: Tourism exhibitions and conferences create opportunity to identify the investment projects on tourism, adding that organizing such events would be helpful to tourism industry in the region.

Rashnow stated the purpose of Kermanshah's participation at the symposium on Kish Island to introduce tourism potentials and capacities to ECO member states to attract foreign investment in various fields.

He added that Kermanshah as the capital of rural ecotourism in year 2020, development of eco-tourism resorts, conversion of Kermanshah to tourism destination, water tourism development around dams, Bistoun and Tagh-e Bostan tourism corridor and investment barriers in the province were on the agenda.

Kermanshah is one of the ancient provinces located in the western part of Iran. The long history of culture and art has made it a treasure of magnificent historical monuments and attractions to visit. Out of 3,000 tourist attractions this province embraces 716 monuments have been registered on Iran’s National Heritage List.

Bisotun is its only Cultural Heritage registered on UNESCO until this moment.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish