1,000-year Stone Bath with warm water fountain, tourist attraction in Ardebil province

The stone bath (Dash Hamami in local language) in Kosar County, Ardebil province is caved in the hillside and is a tourist attraction for the city in addition to its citizens' use.

The bathing area is provided by stone excavation and all of its space is covered with natural stone. In this small natural space, 40 square meters of water seeps in at three points with varying temperatures.

Although the water temperature does not rise above 20 degrees centigrades, and bathing in the first stage is not so pleasant, as soon as the whole body got moistened, the use of water becomes so pleasant and soothing.

It is not clear that by who has built this warm water fountain bath? It can be compared with many stone crypts of Azarbaijan province most of them relate to Urartian era.

To determine the historical period of this bath, specific expert work is needed which has not been done yet, but this bath is the oldest bath of world that is still used and has hot warm water.

*** Givi's 1,000-year-old stone bath; restored

The head of Kowsar city's cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts office announced the restoration of a 1,000 year-old stone bath in the city.

Ali Darvishi said: "Renovation of the 1,000-year old bath, which is considered as a thousand years old historical monument, cost millions from provincial credits."

