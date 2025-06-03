Iran will keep defending freedom-seeking nations: Parliament speaker

Tehran, IRNA – Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf, leading a delegation to Venezuela, has called on peacemakers and rights seekers to play their role in defending the freedom of nations.

Qalibaf issued the call while meeting with representatives of different religions, scholars, scientific, and cultural figures in Caracas on Monday.

He said that the Islamic Republic will continue to pursue its policy of defending the freedom-seeking nations and fighting against oppression, and injustice.

Referring to the world full of violence and fabrication, the top parliamentarian called for dialogue between divine religions in order to resist enemies’ divisive plots.

He also pointed to the religious coexistence in Iran, saying that believers of divine religions, including Christians, Jews, and Zoroastrians, live side by side and participate in the administration of the country.

In reference to the ongoing Israeli crimes in the Gaza Strip, Qalibaf said that the world has been witnessing genocide of Palestinians at the hands of global arrogance that helps the Zionist regime with financial, military and other support

Qalibaf held talks with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, June 2, 2025.

Since his arrival in Caracas, the Iranian parliament speaker has attended several meetings and held talks with top Venezuelan officials, including President Nicolas Maduro.

On Monday, Maduro received Qalibaf at his presidential palace and discussed bilateral issues and cooperation between the two countries.

Later in the day, the Iranian parliament speaker met with his Venezuelan counterpart, Jorge Rodriguez and exchanged views on issues related to bilateral relations and international developments.

Qalibaf presented the “Right Side of History” medal to Rodriguez on behalf of the Office for the Preservation and Publication of the Works of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Qalibaf (L) meets with his Venezuelan counterpart, Jorge Rodriguez , June 2, 2025.

Separately, in a ceremony at the International University of Communications and Information in Caracas, the top parliamentarian handed over the “Right Side of History” medal to other officials, including the head of the Iran-Venezuela Joint Economic Commission.

Qalibaf, at the head of a delegation, arrived in Venezuela on the first leg of three-nation Latin American trip on Sunday. He will pay a visit to Cuba before heading to Brazil to attend the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

The BRICS meeting will be held in Brasilia from June 13 to 15, under the theme “The Role of BRICS Parliaments in Creating a More Inclusive and Sustainable Global Governance.”

