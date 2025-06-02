U.S. hegemony is experiencing erosion from within: Qalibaf

Speaking to students at the Venezuelan University of Communication and Information, Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf stressed the internal erosion of U.S. hegemony, and said that Iran and Venezuela are victims of media outlets that portray the two nations in an upside-down manner.

“It is an honor for me to be present among you, dear people of Venezuela. This beautiful, revolutionary, and resilient country is not just a geographical name for us Iranians, but a symbol of the perseverance, dignity, and resistance of a nation against the pressures of the oppressive system,” Qalibaf said that addressing the Venezuelan university students on Monday.

Honoring the memory of revolutionary leaders of Latin America, especially Venezuela, such as Simon Bolivar, Hugo Chavez, and José Martí, Qalibaf said: “I come from a country that 47 years ago, amidst the clamor of great powers and in the heart of one of the most sensitive regions of the world, decided to be free; the slogan of our people was "neither East nor West"; it was independence and freedom, we neither surrendered to America nor did we depend on another superpower.”

