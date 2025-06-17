Araqchi reaffirms determination to defend Iran’s sovereignty against Israeli aggression

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has stressed determination to defend Iran's sovereignty against the Israeli regime’s aggression.

During a phone call with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, Araghchi emphasized that Iran is resolute in defending its sovereignty against the aggression of the Israeli regime.

He expressed gratitude for the principled position of the Iraqi government, religious scholars, and Shia authorities in unequivocally condemning the Israeli regime’s aggression.

Araqchi also underscored the importance of effectively implementing the provisions of the security agreement between Iran and Iraq.

The defensive operations of Iran’s Armed Forces will continue with full strength until the complete cessation of the Israeli aggressions.

Meanwhile, Hussein strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s military aggression against Iran and extended his condolences over the assassination of several Iranian military figures, university professors, and innocent citizens.

Hussein called for a unified stance and collective efforts by Islamic countries in international forums and within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (O.I.C.) to condemn the Israeli regime’s aggression and prevent further regional instability.

In a separate phone conversation with his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf, Araqchi described the Israeli regime’s attack as gross violation of the international law.

He appreciated Algeria for its responsible stance and its crucial role in the U.N. Security Council and the O.I.C., briefing his Algerian counterpart on the latest developments.

The Israeli regime’s aggression against Iran’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, including its attacks on nuclear facilities and residential areas, which led to the killing of university professors, high-ranking military officials, and innocent women and children constitutes a gross violation of international law.

Araqchi stressed that the actions of Iran’s Armed Forces against the Israeli regime fall within the framework of legitimate self-defense in response to aggression against its sovereignty and territory, in full compliance with international regulations.

Attaf also condemned Israel’s attacks on Iran, calling them a blatant violation of the sovereignty of a U.N. member state and a clear breach of international law and the U.N. Charter.

He emphasized the importance of unified efforts among Islamic countries both in international organizations and within the O.I.C. to condemn the Israeli regime’s aggression against Iran’s sovereignty.

In the meantime, in a separate phone call with Araqchi, President of Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani condemned Israel’s military aggression against Iran and expressed his condolences.

Araqchi emphasized that Iran would continue its resolute defensive operations to protect its sovereignty, national security, and people until the Israeli regime's aggression ceased and this criminal regime is held accountable.

9376**9417