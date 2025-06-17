Nearly 1,800 civilians injured in Israeli strikes on Iran: Health minister

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarghandi has reported that Israeli strikes have left around 1,800 Iranians injured.

Zafarghandi said on Monday that about 1,800 people, mostly civilians, have been killed since Israel began launching strikes against Iran on June 13.

As to the attack on Quds Square in northern Tehran, he said that the explosion resulted in the injury of 59 people, with 12 individuals succumbing to their wounds. Among those killed at the site was a pregnant woman, he added.

The minister also said that 35 women and 10 children are among those who have lost their lives in the Israeli strikes on Iran.

The Israeli regime began strikes inside Iranian territory, including on residential buildings, in an unprovoked act of aggression overnight on June 13. Top Iranian military officials were assassinated in targeted strikes. Civilians died when houses were directly struck. Entire population centers were affected. Shortly afterwards, Iran began punitive strikes deep inside Israel, hitting Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa, among other targets, with ballistic missiles and drones, which made Israelis spend entire days in underground bomb shelters.

Waves of Iranian strikes have been hitting targets deep inside Israel since then. Despite heavy Israeli censorship, abundant footage has appeared of the Iranian missiles hitting their targets in precision strikes. Iranian officials have said the mission will continue as long as necessary.

