Iran ready to take effective steps to improve ties with Germany: Araqchi

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has discussed bilateral relations and other mutual interests during a phone call with his German counterpart, Johann Wadephul.

During a telephone call on Monday, Araqchi expressed hope for improved relations between the two countries. He referred to certain understandings reached in this regard and conveyed Iran’s readiness to take effective steps toward this goal.

The top Iranian diplomat emphasized the ongoing diplomatic process between Iran and the U.S. regarding sanctions removal and nuclear issues, highlighting the constructive role that Europe could play in these discussions.

He reiterated Iran’s willingness to continue talks with the three European countries (E3) and the European Union (E.U.).

Wadephul, for his part, reaffirmed Germany’s reciprocal readiness to continue both bilateral and multilateral discussions with Iran and to implement further confidence-building measures.

During the call, they also agreed to plan and implement political dialogues between the foreign ministries of both countries to address outstanding issues.

