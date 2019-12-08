Kamal-Ol-Molk Iranian renowned Painter Mausoleum in Neyshabur

The building is the burial place of one of the most famous historical characters of the contemporary art of Iran, Mohammad Ghaffari known as Kamal al-Molk. The painter was born in Kashan in 1224 and died in Neyshabur, 1319). His tomb is located close to that of Attar another famous poet and mystic. Kamal al-Molk's mausoleum is a harmonious combination of traditional and modern architecture in which. Neyshabur, Iran. Dec 2, 2019. IRNA/Davoud Ghahardar.

