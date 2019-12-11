Iranian art exhibition to open on border city of Merv with Turkmenistan

Preparatory works for the exhibit were done by Iranian Cultural Attache' to Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

IRNA reported that a group of artists from Khorassan province of Iran will take part in the exhibit in Merv, Turkmenistan.

The two-day exhibition, which will be attended by Mohammad Ahmadi Iranian Ambassador to Ashgabat and a number of officials from the province of Merv, will feature artworks of native Iranian artists in various fields of handicrafts such as turquoise, paving, engraving, engraving, tile, artwork, cashmere.

Along with the display of the artistic products, an exhibition of calligraphy artists from Khorassan Province as well as a calligraphy workshop will be held with the participation of Abbas Ali Teimourzadeh from Bojnourd.

The exhibition is the first cultural program of its kind to be held in the ancient city of Merv following the expansion of cultural ties between the two countries.

*** Iran-Turkmenistan ties beneficial to region

On Aug 12, 2019 too, Iranian First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said cooperation between Iran and Turkmenistan will benefit region, adding that developing banking ties is a step in promoting cooperation in private sector.

Speaking in a meeting with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow which was held on the sidelines of the Caspian Economic Forum in Turkmenistan, Jahangiri appreciated Turkmenistan for hosting the event, The Caspian Economic Forum is an opportunity for exchanging views of the member states and a step in line with promoting bilateral and multilateral cooperation in economic field.

