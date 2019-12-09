stone and jewelry Museum in Central Iran

Arak has not only an industrial face but also in a corner of this metropolis you can visit the Museum of Ornamentals, Stone and Jewelry. There are 350 valuable species of rare and unique minerals in the world and in Iran, including Perite, Aluvarine, Sapphire, Sapphire, Malachite, Magnetite, Spearman, Amethyst, Ammonite, Quartz and Agate. Arak, Iran, Dec 9, IRNA/Ali Karimi.

