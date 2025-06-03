Iran reaffirms strong support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says Lebanon’s independence and territorial integrity are of great importance to Iran and the region as a whole.

Araqchi made the remarks while talking to reporters upon his arrival at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri Airport on Tuesday morning.

He said that the purpose of his trip is to meet with Lebanese officials and people to exchange views on issues of common interest.

Explaining the foreign policy priorities, Araqchi said that the Islamic Republic’s first priority is its neighbors as well as friends in the West Asia region.

The top diplomat also hailed the long-standing friendly ties between Iran and Lebanon, saying that the two sides remain determined to continue these relations based on mutual respect and mutual benefits.

“We have always supported Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and will continue to support it against the occupation of the Israeli regime,” he said, adding that such support, in no way, means interfering in Lebanon’s internal affairs.

Araqchi landed in Beirut after his two-day visit to Egypt and is scheduled to meet Lebanon’s president, prime minister, speaker of parliament, and foreign minister.

He has expressed hope that new conditions in Lebanon and the region will help open a new chapter in relations between the two countries.

