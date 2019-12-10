Austrian ambassador tours Bistoon, Taq-e Bostan

Speaking on the sidelines of the visit, the Austrian ambassador expressed his satisfaction over the visit to the province while calling the historical monuments of Iran and the magnificent beauty of Kermanshah tourism as valuable.

The Austrian ambassador also visited the Taq-e Bostan cultural and historical complex last night and got acquainted with the ancient history of Iran.

Executive Director of Bistoon World Heritage Site said that visits of officials from other countries to the tourist attractions of Kermanshah province could create conditions for the region which would eventually lead to more arrival of foreign tourists from different countries to the province.

The Austrian ambassador arrived in Kermanshah on Monday to expand economic and cultural cooperation with the province and he met Kermanshah Governor-General Houshang Bazvand.

Presenting the capabilities of the province in economic and tourism areas at the meeting, governor-general of Kermanshah said that Kermanshah province is beautiful and rich in the geographical location of the center of gravity west of the country and considering the existing infrastructure in the transport sector and it also provides services to neighboring provinces.

Governor-general of Kermanshah referred to the province's appropriate export capacity, and also said that most of the export to Iraq is done through the province's borders.

He noted that official borders and markets provide a favorable opportunity for export development, so despite the cruel US sanctions this export process is continuous and developing.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish