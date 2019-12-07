Menar Jonban, Isfahan's historical shaky minaret

Menar-Jonban is a famous historical monument located in central Iran, Isfahan .This interesting and unique monument has been constructed 700 years ago. The architectural design of this masonry monument includes an entrance hall (with dimension of 13.6mx10.8m in plan and 10m in height) covered by an ancient tomb roof. Two circular masonry brick towers (with 7.5m in height) are located on top of the roof by a distance of 9.2 m from each other. One can climb to the top of each tower throw spiral stairs and starts to shake it. When one of the towers starts to shake by the human force, the other one starts to shake automatically. Isfahan, Iran, Dec 7, IRNA/ Maryam Almomen.
6125**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
6.7 million foreign tourists visit Iran in 8 months
Mashad, Dec 4, IRNA - Head of the Department of Passports and Visas of the Ministry of Foreign…
-
National Conference on Eco-tourism development opens in Mashhad
Mashhad, Dec 4, IRNA – National conference of Eco-tourism, Culture and tourism development…
-
Iran targeting to attract one million Chinese tourists
Tehran, Dec3, IRNA - Islamic Republic of Iran's Minister of Culture, Handicrafts and Tourism…
-
Ahvaz artificial waterfall, highest in Middle East
Ahvaz, IRNA – It is the highest and most beautiful artificial waterfall of the Middle East…
-
Iran's Alborz Province gets ready to host Polish tourists
Karaj, Nov 27, IRNA- The Head of Karaj Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture…
-
Journey to Bushehr; Intersection of sea and palmgrove
Bushehr, IRNA - Port of Bushehr (Bandar) is the center of Bushehr province and due to being…
-
Iran calls for Chinese investment in tourism industry
Beijing, Nov 30, IRNA - Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Ali Asghar Mounesan…
-
Alborz province to promote halal trade with Europe through Austria
Karaj, Dec 2, IRNA - Head of Alborz Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture Rahim…
-
Tajikistan invites Iranian firms to join power plants projects
Tehran, Dec 3, IRNA - Tajikistan Minister of Energy and Water Resources invited Iranian private…
-
Kariz Underground City in Iran's Kish Island
Kriz or Kahriz is a Persian word meaning “aqueduct” from which water comes out. Ancient Iranians…
Your Comment