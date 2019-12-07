Menar Jonban, Isfahan's historical shaky minaret

Menar-Jonban is a famous historical monument located in central Iran, Isfahan .This interesting and unique monument has been constructed 700 years ago. The architectural design of this masonry monument includes an entrance hall (with dimension of 13.6mx10.8m in plan and 10m in height) covered by an ancient tomb roof. Two circular masonry brick towers (with 7.5m in height) are located on top of the roof by a distance of 9.2 m from each other. One can climb to the top of each tower throw spiral stairs and starts to shake it. When one of the towers starts to shake by the human force, the other one starts to shake automatically. Isfahan, Iran, Dec 7, IRNA/ Maryam Almomen.

