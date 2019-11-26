Ahvaz artificial waterfall, highest in Middle East

Ahvaz is the capital city of Khuzestan province with a warm climate and really friendly people and it is one of those cities that can be considered as a destination for autumn and winter tourism.

The ancient city dates back to the reign of the Elamite Era and has since been chosen as a place for people to live.

Ahvaz artificial waterfall is the highest in the Middle East with a fountain, the water around that bridge, placed and lighting unique, which is one of the most beautiful tourist attractions of Ahvaz.

The fountains of this artificial waterfall fall on both sides of Pol-e Haftom Waterfall of Ahvaz (7th Bridge) into Karoun river, and at night, these colorful fountains illuminate the aesthetics of the night and the bridge.

The outer arch of this waterfall is 200 meters long and its internal arch reaches 150 meters.

In this project, a 5-kilowatt electro pump, pumps water to the top of the bridge and, after filtering, the water flows downstream from the Karoun river to a height of 35 meters.

There are 2,720 full-steel nozzles in this artificial waterfall and the lighting of this project is also powered by 750 LED lamps and 80 colored projectors.

The best time to see this bridge in the night is because due to the lighting excellent, the bridge, the night spectacular is more, and also Ahvaz urban is hot and night is the best time to see this attraction.

