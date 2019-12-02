Alborz province to promote halal trade with Europe through Austria

He said in a meeting with Austrian Ambassador to Tehran Stefan Scholz accompanied by Australian commercial attaché in Tehran.

Austrian activists have welcomed the joint investment to produce halal food and exports of such products under national and international brands, he said.

Partnership with foreign production units is to help resolve the problems in production process, upgrade production unit machinery while playing an active role in the market presence, he said.

Referring to ample of untapped tourist attractions in Alborz, he said there are necessary facilities to attract Austrian health tourists in the province.

Alborz province is ready to render more tourism services in industrial, medical and historical sectors to Austrian citizens, he said.

The head of the Alborz Chamber of Commerce highlighted the beauty of the Alborz highlands as popular attraction for sports and leisure.

Alborz province welcomes investment of Austrian companies in promoting tourism infrastructure, including the construction of suitable hotels and recreational facilities.

9455**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish