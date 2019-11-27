Iran's Alborz Province gets ready to host Polish tourists

Iran’s Alborz Province, next to the capital Tehran, is prepared to host tourists from Poland, even health tourists given the region’s capabilities, he said on Wednesday in a meeting with a business delegation from Warsaw Chamber of Commerce.

Officials from Polish private and public sector have expressed readiness to send their athletes to Dizin Ski Resort in Alborz Province as one of the provincial tourist resort, he said.

KCCIMA president added that Payam Airport can serve as a transit hub for Karaj-Warsaw flights to help expand further bilateral relations between the two sides.

He noted that Polish investors showed interest to set up joint ventures in Iran as production costs in the country are cheaper than the European countries.

