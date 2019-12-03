Iran targeting to attract one million Chinese tourists

The city of Beijing hosted a valuable cultural heritage and tourism event on November 28-30, showing the Chinese government's admirable determination to revive the precious possessions of ancient civilizations and "return to self" of the eastern world in the golden age of economic and cultural exchange between ancient nations.

The Third Summit of Ancient Civilizations attended by Iran, India, Iraq, Egypt, Armenia, Italy, Bolivia, Peru and Greece in the capital of one of the four ancient civilizations of world dating back to more than 5,000 years ago, in addition to valuable cultural and diplomatic achievements for the participating countries, has been the facilitator of constructive interactions that began several years ago between Iran and China in the field of cultural heritage and tourism.

These interactions, especially in recent months in the field of tourism, for Iran have brought promising and constructive results and depict a bright future for our country in realizing the real contribution of Chinese tourists. Our special offers at the Summit of Ancient Civilizations include naming a day for ancient civilizations and commemorating this day in the world, joining of more nations to the Assembly of Ancient Civilizations, making optimal use of cultural heritage to enrich cultural diplomacy and sustainable development based on peace and dialogue between nations and Iran's full readiness to revive the traditional functions of the Silk Road in line with today's possibilities and conditions in the world, in addition to cultural aspects, were raised along the tourism development path and were welcomed by the ministers attending the summit.

Meetings on the sidelines of this international event, including meeting with the Chinese Minister of Culture and Tourism and a meeting of tourism activists and experts from both countries, emphasizing the removal of challenges and barriers for Chinese tourists to Iran, as well as increased tourist exchanges between the two countries, were held in partnership with the private sector.

Fortunately, following the cancellation of incoming tourist visas from China, we are witnessing a tangible increase in Chinese tourists visiting the country, and with the implementation of short-term and long-term plans, we hope to soon see a congested popular commute between Chinese and Iranian citizens in the field of tourism. In this regard, we are determined to achieve the expected share of the market of 150 million Chinese tourists and our targeting is the entry of at least one million Chinese tourists into Iran in the first phase, and this will undoubtedly require special arrangements, which its starting point is the cancellation of the visa was for the Chinese nationals.

The next step is to promote and introduce Iran appropriately to the Chinese which in this context, we have begun to make optimum use of the capacity of cyberspace, and in particular the ability and interest of influencers to introduce Iran's historical, cultural and natural attractions, and a special section on the Iranian Visit Portal. It is created in the Chinese language with 200 contents to introduce Iran to Chinese tourists. We also have programs to identify the tastes and interests of Chinese tourists and define the appropriate tourist packages in Iran, and launching Chinese restaurants and using Chinese guides is also on the agenda to attract tourists.

Introductory tours for reporters, photographers, celebrities, influencers and managers of Chinese travel agencies, training for tourism activists, including tour operators, travel agencies, tour guides, resort managers, and recreational and hospitality staff on providing services to Chinese tourists, publishing and distributing Chinese-language advertising and information items are among the measures that have been taken in addition to canceling visas to facilitate Chinese tourists entering Iran and experiencing a favorable trip.

Therefore, we should take this opportunity to make Iran one of the permanent destinations of Chinese tourism. We are currently planning to host at least one percent of China's tourism market and are initially aiming at attracting one million Chinese tourists for the next four to five years. On the one hand, given the two countries' historical and cultural relationships and backgrounds, we will consider cultural integration such as exhibitions of cultural monuments of the two nations and museum collaborations in all of our programs, as we believe that all paths of sustainable development will go down the cultural highway.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish